This Salt Spray Is Perfect For Anyone Who'd Prefer Not To Smell Like A Piña Colada

I hate the smell of fake coconut . Plasticky, sharp to the nose, and sickeningly sweet in a way that does not occur in nature, it makes me think of cheap piña coladas and the sticky bottle of Malibu rum I hid in the way back of my parents’ liquor cabinet for all of eighth grade. It does not conjure fantasies of a faraway beach where sun-scorched islanders and tourists alike doze in the white sand beneath the palm trees and monkeys swing from branch to branch in the background, making that noise that monkeys make, only very quietly.