We first start getting the privilege-y vibes as Archie tells all his Riverdale friends the Blossoms are helping him get into "some super exclusive" summer music program in exchange for spending time with Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch). Jughead (Cole Sprouse), who’s homeless and comes from "the other side of the tracks," asks the obvious question of, "Do you have to audition for it?" Oblivious Archie — who's actually played by a biracial actor, but is coded as white on Riverdale — responds, "Not exactly, Mrs. Blossom came by earlier and said she’d put in a good word for me."