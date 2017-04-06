It's only a matter of time before we get a reality show from the Hadid sisters, Gigi and Bella, but until we do we've at least got their parents to keep up with. And their future stepmom.
E! is debuting a new reality series this May (which feels eerily similar to Bravo's Real Housewives franchise) highlighting a group of women in Hollywood who are all rich, connected, and in the process of remarrying for the second, third, fourth, or even fifth time. It's called Second Wives Club and it will star Shiva Safai, who is engaged to Mohamed Hadid, ex-husband of Yolanda Foster and father to Gigi, Bella, and Anwar. (You may recognize her from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.) Not yet married, Safai and Hadid have been engaged going on two years now, and when they do wed she will be Hadid's third wife.
Five other women join Safai as cast members on the show, and many of them stray from the title of the series (being more than a second wife, which there is no shame in — it's just ironic given the title). Let's do a quick run through of the members of the Second Wives Club, which premieres May 4 on E!.
Shiva Safai: Fiancée of real estate mogul Mohamed Hadid, and future stepmom to his five children (from two previous marriages). There is a 33 year age gap between the couple, but they are still super in love.
Katie Cazorla: Entrepreneur who is engaged to a man named Walter. She is trying to balance her work (a nail business) and personal life. The two have been together for 11 years, and engaged for over half of them.
Shawna Craig: Married to actor Lorenzo Lamas. She is his fifth wife, and takes care of his six children. She even was a surrogate for one of her daughters, Shayne Lamas (who you may recognize from season 12 of The Bachelor).
Morisa Surrey: Wife to a notable fertility doctor 26 years her elder, Morisa is also a mother. I also urge you to check out the couple's wedding video which is, seriously, an hour long.
Veronika Obeng: Veronika is married to a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon who, according to Variety, is not too keen on the show coming out. Between the two of them, they have a full house with eight children to provide for.
Tania Mehra: A former Miss India, Tania is in the midst of planning her wedding to Dean Bornstein, CEO of a film company, and goes into full Bridezilla mode on the series. (But don't worry, they two did end up tying the knot in October 2016 — here's their video.)
