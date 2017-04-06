E! is debuting a new reality series this May (which feels eerily similar to Bravo's Real Housewives franchise) highlighting a group of women in Hollywood who are all rich, connected, and in the process of remarrying for the second, third, fourth, or even fifth time. It's called Second Wives Club and it will star Shiva Safai, who is engaged to Mohamed Hadid, ex-husband of Yolanda Foster and father to Gigi, Bella, and Anwar. (You may recognize her from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.) Not yet married, Safai and Hadid have been engaged going on two years now, and when they do wed she will be Hadid's third wife.