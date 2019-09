Thanks To Nike, Your Favorite Shoe Now Looks Really Different

Dubbed the Chuck Taylor All Star x Nike Flyknit, the unisex range is the first time Nike technology has been incorporated into any Converse footwear. The toecap of the shoe is made from TPU (or thermoplastic polyurethane, for those of you who don't fancy yourself sneakerheads), which means despite being breathable material, your toes are safe. And Nike's Lunarlon sockliner, which is a foam that distributes force from the impact of your foot touching the ground evenly, making every step that much further from plantar fasciitis (or something along those lines). All of this, of course, means they're not only really stylish, but also comfortable, which should make the $110 price tag worth it.