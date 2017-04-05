Thanks To Nike, Your Favorite Shoe Now Looks Really Different

In case you missed it, Nike bought Converse over 10 years ago, so, chances are, you've been buying Converse under Nike's leadership all along (well, unless you started your Chucks collection before 2003). This is why you saw that Converse running shoe a while back; it's also the reason your favorite high-top sneaker finally get some extra cushioning. And now, for the latest tweak to the classic Chucks style, the Converse Flyknit sneaker will roll out on April 27th.
Dubbed the Chuck Taylor All Star x Nike Flyknit, the unisex range is the first time Nike technology has been incorporated into any Converse footwear. The toecap of the shoe is made from TPU (or thermoplastic polyurethane, for those of you who don't fancy yourself sneakerheads), which means despite being breathable material, your toes are safe. And Nike's Lunarlon sockliner, which is a foam that distributes force from the impact of your foot touching the ground evenly, making every step that much further from plantar fasciitis (or something along those lines). All of this, of course, means they're not only really stylish, but also comfortable, which should make the $110 price tag worth it.
The sneakers won't be available for three more weeks — you can count down by the second with Nike, by the way, on their website — but we've got photos for you to peruse, so you can start planning your wardrobe (or your future wardrobe) around a pair or two. For their first drop, the AllStar x Flyknit comes in Black/Storm Wind, Wolf Grey/Cool Grey, Green Glow/Rio Teal, Casino/Rhubarb and White Mono True Indigo/Soar. Click through the slideshow ahead to pick a favorite, and set your alarms now for their debut later this month.