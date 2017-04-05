This Is America's Favorite Comfort Food

After a rough day, there’s nothing quite as cathartic as curling up on the couch for a Netflix marathon with your favorite comfort food in hand. Some of us go straight for the sweets, while others are partial to savory foods — so Ranker took a poll to determine America’s favorite comfort food once and for all. (Well, at least until the next survey is conducted.)
A grilled cheese sandwich took the well-deserved top spot. After all, who can resist that gooey melted cheese smacked between two slices of carbohydrate deliciousness? Congrats, grilled cheese — this win was definitely not rigged.
Advertisement
Chocolate came in second place because, as anyone with a sweet tooth knows, there are few things that a chocolatey confection can’t cure. And, proving that people really love their cheese, pizza took the bronze medal in the comfort food competition.
Are you hungry yet? Before you head to fridge or whip out all your takeout menus, check out the comforting cuisines that rounded out the top ten: ice cream, french fries, macaroni and cheese, chocolate chip cookies, mashed potato, fried chicken, and spaghetti and meatballs.
These are all excellent choices, but I must admit I’m a little surprised that Nutella and mozzarella sticks didn’t even make the top 20 — but, hey, they faced some stiff competition because there are a lot of comforting foods out there.
For more comfort food insight, take a look at Ranker’s complete list of the top 50 comfort foods. Tomato soup is number 48 — but IMHO, grilled cheese and tomato soup is the ultimate comfort meal, so why not eat both? After all, two comfort foods are better than one.
Related Video:
Advertisement