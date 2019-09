Now don’t think Queen Elizabeth allows her taste buds to call all the shots every time chocolate biscuit cake is made. Perhaps the funniest tidbit from Chef McGrady’s RecipesPlus interview had to do with how the Queen enjoys her favorite cake. He said, “She'll take a small slice every day until eventually there is only one tiny piece, but you have to send that up, she wants to finish the whole of that cake.” If we were in the position of never having to share chocolate cake, we might eat it a little faster than her majesty, but we definitely commend the dedication to not letting one crumb of her fave dessert go to waste. The Huffington Post posted the royal recipe, so now we just have to decide if we're willing to share or not.