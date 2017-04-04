“Kathryn has not seen the kids in a couple of months,” Thomas, who's dealt with his own cocaine arrest, says of his Charm co-star and ex. “She’s not allowed by the court to see the kids until she can pass a drug test.” Throughout the episode, we hear those closest to Kathryn questioning her sobriety. “I’m incredibly worried about her,” Kathryn’s alleged cousin Shelby tells Thomas. “She completed the [rehab] program, but does that mean she’s really better?”