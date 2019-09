The World's Largest Zara Is Almost Here, & You'll Want To Visit ASAP

This new Zara outpost will span 65,000 square feet stocked with women’s, men’s, children’s wear, and accessories, per WWD. It’s situated right across from El Corte Inglés, one of the country’s most popular department store chains. Pablo Isla, Inditex’s CEO and chairman, told local press that Spain represented Zara’s largest market. (This marks location #435 in the country, and #16 in Madrid alone.) The La Castellana location will also reportedly be equipped with the retailer’s most advanced shopping technology, including mobile payments and smart dressing rooms, which the brand began testing out in 2015.