The World's Largest Zara Is Almost Here, & You'll Want To Visit ASAP

Along with discovering more “hidden”categories and shopping at its not-yet-in-the-US fashion brands, Inditex devotees can add another item to their shopping bucket lists: Visit the world’s largest Zara store.
The Spanish conglomerate announced that it will unveil the biggest Zara store in the world on Friday, WWD reports. Perhaps unsurprisingly, it’s located in the company’s home country of Spain — specifically, in Madrid’s financial centre, at Paseo de la Castellana. So,should you end up on a layover through Barajas International Airport, you know where to go.
This new Zara outpost will span 65,000 square feet stocked with women’s, men’s, children’s wear, and accessories, per WWD. It’s situated right across from El Corte Inglés, one of the country’s most popular department store chains. Pablo Isla, Inditex’s CEO and chairman, told local press that Spain represented Zara’s largest market. (This marks location #435 in the country, and #16 in Madrid alone.) The La Castellana location will also reportedly be equipped with the retailer’s most advanced shopping technology, including mobile payments and smart dressing rooms, which the brand began testing out in 2015.
It’s certainly a sight to behold: Images that have emerged of the still-under-construction building reveal a stunning all-glass building, which will serve as a combination store and office space for Zara, according to Spanish business publication Expansión.
If you won't be in Madrid anytime soon to see it for yourself, the retailer announced that more store openings and renovations are underfoot, per WWD: Its Paris Opéra location will once again be up and running on Friday, and new flagships in Japan, Qatar, and India are expected to be unveiled later this year.
