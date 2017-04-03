As a viewer in the series, we bear witness these 13 accumulated violences. There are two ways we can experience these aggressions: We can witness them from the omniscient perspective, seeing them happen as a third-party observer; or, we can experience them from the point of view of Hannah herself. Guess which one is the more violent option? If you guessed the first one, you're correct. Seeing the reasons expand as Hannah experiences them lends her agency throughout this whole ordeal. For example, when Hannah is listed as the girl in school with the "best ass," the camera never wanders over her derrière, eager to prove her sexual worth. Instead, we see the ramifications of the list in Hannah's eyes. We see the heartbreak — literally, in close-up shots of Langford's face. In the same episode, Hannah's classmate Bryce makes a covert grab for her ass. Again, the camera doesn't linger over the act itself. Instead, the viewer sits with Hannah's stunned reaction — this is the female side of this interaction, and it's the one Hannah, as well as the young women of the world, deserve.