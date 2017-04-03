Rhett & Link Just Announced Their Book Cover & It's As Amazing As You Imagined

YouTube stars Rhett & Link are here to inject your Monday with some serious whimsy. The hosts of "Good Mythical Morning" — the Internet's most watched daily show — just revealed the cover of their forthcoming Rhett & Link's Book of Mythicality: A Field Guide To Curiosity, Creativity, & Tomfoolery, which will publish on October 10, 2017. And even for the duo that perfected these astonishing Taco Bell menu hacks, tasted wines brewed for cats, and enjoyed a casual dip in a vat of ranch dressing, we're still feeling the truly outsized charm of the cereal bath they took to celebrate their literary debut. Of course, we had to send one of our producers to jump in with the hilarious pair to discuss the inspiration for the book, which blends memoir and advice to inspire readers to hang on to their sense of childhood wonder. As Link neatly summarizes, "be your mythical best, which basically meant embrace the best about yourself and take risks, be creative, have fun."
Watch the video above to see the entire cereal-soaked interview, and don't forget to pre-order Rhett & Link's Book of Mythicality here.
Advertisement