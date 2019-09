Twitter Has Some Strong Opinions On Whether Or Not Butter Belongs In The Fridge

I was brought up in a home where the butter dish was left on the countertop 24/7, and that meant never struggling to cut off the perfect pat or cramping up when trying to spread it evenly on my toaster waffle. Once I moved in with other roommates, however, I was forced to take on the practice of storing butter in the fridge. Apparently some people think leaving dairy at room temperature is gross, though I can't possibly imagine why. It seems that Twitter has caught on to the fact that there is a bit of a divide when it comes to proper butter storage , and just as I have done above, everyone who has tweeted about it insists that their opinion is the correct one.