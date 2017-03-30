This Mom Breastfeeds While She Works Out & You Have To See It

When your tatas are no longer your own, you know you're a mom- #breastfeeding problems ?. Press play to see our morning routine from today! Some of you asked about my preworkout--I take @fitonomy immediately AFTER I breastfeed Ariel (use code Monica for 15% off their store). On days I take it, I schedule her nap after she breastfeeds so "the girls" get a good 3 hour break ??. Then, I get to work ??. Today I focused on glutes. Try 4 sets of 12: standing glute kickbacks, EACH leg- kickbacks on floor, and side squat steps (band optional). Happy Friday!! Song: milf by #fergie #momswearheels #fridayturnup#fitmom#fitmoms#fitonomy#momof2#flexfriday#homeworkout#onlinecoach#fitspo

