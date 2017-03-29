Gigi Hadid Is All Of Us Trying To Hold A Plank

Love it or hate it, the plank is pretty much a fitness staple. From yoga to CrossFit and everything in between, it’s a part of almost every type of fitness program. If you’ve ever done a plank, however, you know that this usually doesn’t mean that they’re any easier. But if it makes you feel better, they’re not easy for Gigi Hadid, either.
In a new video from Reebok, she gamely attempts to hold a plank through an interview with her trainer. We’re not saying we look anything like Hadid while struggling to hold a plank, but this might be peak relatable content.
Advertisement
As part of Reebok’s #PerfectNever campaign, Hadid was interviewed by her boxing instructor, Rob Piela — while doing the plank — and shared her workout routine and what keeps her empowered. Hadid also had some good tips for staying positive: “Call your mom, eat some good food, and go on a walk.”
She struggles and gets corrected by her trainer, but to be fair, a minute is a very long time in plank-time. We’re with you, Gigi — planks may be the foundation of a strong core and a strong body, but man are they grueling.
Advertisement