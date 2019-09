This List Of Things Women Shouldn't Have In Their Homes Is Maddening

While your house has to ooze sex, you must show zero indication that you try to be sexy — the old double standard is alive and well. So, do not have makeup and skin-care products spilling out of your dresser because if your future soul mate comes over they will surely leave if they see a bunch of open hair products on your bathroom counter. "People don't need to know how much work it is to be as beautiful as you are," says one designer. Oh my god, please excuse me while I go on a monthlong retreat where I don't have to see or talk to anybody.