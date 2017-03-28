Weddings have not been kind to the citizens of Westeros. Hey, they don't call it the Red Wedding for nothing. But the fact that gore and war are hallmarks of Game of Thrones nuptials didn't deter one couple from taking inspiration from the HBO epic for their own ceremony. Brides reports that a wedding photographer and a duo of event planning teams collaborated on a photoshoot that pulled inspiration from the show and the results are epic — there's even a dire wolf.
Photographer Katie Lee of Katherine Elena Photography enlisted the help of Something Perfect Events and Events by Elizabeth Ashley to stage the photos, which blend modern sensibilities with the fantasy and fanfare of GoT. The icy-blonde bride is definitely serving Daenerys Targaryen vibes and the couple's cake has dragon scales. There's also plenty of fur and fir; fitting for the cold climes of the North, where evergreen boughs never go out of style.
"Since the premiere of the HBO television series Game of Thrones, its popularity has grown in droves, so it was surprising to me when I had the idea to create a Game of Thrones-styled wedding shoot that I couldn't really find a lot of inspiration," Samie Roberts, a stylist at Something Perfect Events, told the Huffington Post. "I knew that it would be a tough style to recreate while still managing to keep it elegant enough for a wedding."
In addition to the Mother of Dragons stand-in, the shoot includes a Sansa Stark lookalike, complete with bold red hair. The dresses are from RCB Fashion, a local designer, and they capture the regal old-world feel of the show. As for the setting, it's not King's Landing. The team picked Smithmore Castle, a 121-acre private mountain estate in Spruce Pine, North Carolina, which comes complete with a rocky fireplace and stone parapet. The finishing touch? The dire wolf ring bearer really drives the theme home — and we're guessing fans of the show are already looking up how they can get one for their own ceremonies. (Just look up Full Moon Farm Wolfdog Sanctuary, which is where this team sourced its star.)
Just because the GoT couples didn't get a happy ending doesn't mean it's impossible — these pics prove that sometimes, going off-theme is fine. There's no need to stick to every script.
