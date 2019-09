To Trump Supporters: You Don't Get To Politicize My Rape

We can and should debate what needs to be done for our broken immigration system. But we must do so armed with facts. Immigrants commit fewer crimes and are incarcerated at a far lower rate than U.S. citizens, according to multiple reports . Unfortunately, there is no reputable data comparing the crime rate of undocumented immigrants against those who enter the country legally. But what we do know is this: The rate of violent crime in the U.S. has declined by 50% between 1993 and 2015 , according to FBI data. During almost the same time period (1990 to 2013), the number of immigrants in the U.S. increased from 7.9 % to 13.1%, and the number of undocumented people tripled, from 3.5 million to more than 11 million, per a report from the American Immigration Council