Yes, Reynolds dies not even halfway through the film — and his death is fucking gross. It's gory, disgusting, long, and brutal to watch. It made me nauseous. But more so than being queasy — at the sight of the now-evil Flubber entering Reynolds' mouth, then visibly sliding down his throat into his stomach, Alien-style, while crunching and destroying his insides — I was pissed that he was ALREADY DEAD. This is some false advertising. I don't want to see Rebecca Ferguson, as microbiologist Miranda North, until the last minutes of the film. I don't want to sit through an hour's worth of closeups on a moody and sickly Jake Gyllenhaal as David Jordan, who has been in space for 437 days! I want Reynolds and his scruff and his humor to carry me through this sci-fi film about an alien organism with no body and no brain, destroying all of life on Earth by blobbing people to death and feeding off our insides.