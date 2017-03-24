Mindy Kaling & Cory Booker Are Totally Flirting & We Ship It

Move over B.J. Novak, Mindy Kaling has another will-they-or-won't-they public love interest. In a moment that seems ripped from a less depressing version of The Office, Senator Cory Booker tweeted at Kaling after a Newark-dissing joke on The Mindy Project. To be fair to Kaling, nobody in their right mind would go to Newark. To be fair to Booker, he has to protect his turf.
Ouch! ?@MindyKaling, heard Dr. Lahiri dissed Newark last night ?... @VogueMagazine & I disagree ✌?: https://t.co/2wP7ZqJKQd (I still ❤️U!) pic.twitter.com/FSwfkxenQJ— Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) March 23, 2017
Booker helpfully appended this Vogue travel guide to his fair city. Let's see here. The piece says Newark has museums, bars, and a mildly intriguing place called Burger Walla that combines Indian food and American influences. Sounds pretty good! On the other hand: Newark.
Kaling refused to stick to her guns, slamming her alter ego Lahiri. She should speak her truth!
Senator, if Mindy Lahiri shades it, it means we know it's cool. Thanks for the ❤. It's mutual! https://t.co/KW2ibviREc— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) March 23, 2017
Booker took the bait or called Kaling's bluff. He invited the comedian to have dinner with him in Newark. He even made a hashtag. It's like a promposal! But the prom is Jersey.
You are making my day! Thanks for the clarification. And If the ❤️is really mutual... Come have dinner with me in Newark? #PleaseSayYes ?? https://t.co/fI9IYJYZEX— Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) March 23, 2017
Kaling said yes. Of course she did.
@CoryBooker yes. Now let me get the PATH train schedule.— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) March 23, 2017
She even volunteered to take public transit. What a peach! That's why she's the people's champ. But Booker, ever the gentleman bachelor, offered to send her a Lyft.
? ?Thank you! PATH train is awesome when you are Jersey bound. But you are @Lyft worthy! I will send one to you for the door to door. https://t.co/hTHqqyXLZn— Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) March 23, 2017
Cory, no! Carl Icahn, major Lyft investor, is a huge Trump supporter! That's bad! You're supposed to support unions like the Yellow Cabs. Man. We were so close.
