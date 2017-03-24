Mindy Kaling & Cory Booker Are Totally Flirting & We Ship It

Move over B.J. Novak, Mindy Kaling has another will-they-or-won't-they public love interest. In a moment that seems ripped from a less depressing version of The Office, Senator Cory Booker tweeted at Kaling after a Newark-dissing joke on The Mindy Project. To be fair to Kaling, nobody in their right mind would go to Newark. To be fair to Booker, he has to protect his turf.