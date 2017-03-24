oh my god give @davidmackau the Caldecott award for children's literature right now https://t.co/agrZHoorbW— Hayes Brown (@HayesBrown) March 23, 2017
TRUMP: CHOO CHOO!!— Eric Schmeltzer (@JustSchmeltzer) March 23, 2017
BANNON: No, Donnie, that's a truck.
TRUMP: Nooo! It's a Choo Choo!
BANNON: *sigh* Fine, it's a choo choo.
TRUMP: YAY! pic.twitter.com/aL9xulM1hG
live look at Trump driving America off a cliff pic.twitter.com/9gbIikNPFp— Sam Laird (@samcmlaird) March 23, 2017
"Well it looks like ol' Boss Trump learned them Duke boys are slicker than a sow's underside. But that's how it goes here in Hazzard county" pic.twitter.com/Jz2J7ny1cU— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) March 23, 2017
? We got Trump in a truck... truck... truck... ?— Josh Tucker (@joshbtucker) March 23, 2017
? Tie like what... what... what... ? pic.twitter.com/DVsQQO9jrz
Trump in a truck rocking out to 3 Doors Down per yooj pic.twitter.com/HXwGjShLZN— Lamont Price (@LPizzle) March 23, 2017
AIDE: “should someone tell him about the repeal bill”— Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) March 23, 2017
AIDE 2: "no." pic.twitter.com/fGpfFsh5gM
Don't let it be forgot that for one brief shining moment...there was a Camelot. pic.twitter.com/0ftomAppMd— Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) March 23, 2017
And Trump resigned the presidency that evening, having fulfilled his lifetime dream of being allowed to sit in a truck— Barry Petchesky (@barry) March 23, 2017