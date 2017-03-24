Story from Donald Trump

These Memes Of Trump In A Big Truck Speak Volumes

Amelia Edelman
Because apparently sending his lawyers after a teenager who made a cat website wasn't quite juvenile enough for our fair president, Trump hit new levels of toddlerhood with a thrilling big-boy ride in a real-life vroom-vroom truck today! And Buzzfeed has since turned it into possibly the best (and simultaneously most depressing?) children's book of all time. But even that brilliant and highly educational narrative pales in comparison to the memes — oh, the memes.
Because there was apparently nothing else important that was supposed to happen today, Trump took this opportunity to meet with trucking CEOs a.k.a. mostly spend time pretending to drive a Mack truck that was parked on the White House lawn. In doing so, he regaled viewers with a repertoire of hand gestures and facial expressions so varied, they nearly rival Winona Ryder at the SAG Awards.
"I am honored to welcome all of the many truckers and...industry leaders to the White House," Trump said, according to The Washington Post. "America depends on you, and you work very hard for America." Trump even wore an "I Heart Trucks" button on his lapel for the occasion.
"He tooted the horn at least six times," Time reports. And neither journalism nor America would ever be the same again.
Below, the tweets that say it all.
Ladies and gentlemen, the President of the United States.
We can dream, can't we?
