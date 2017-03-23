There's something special about grandpas. We don't know why, but even the simplest act, like doing someone's hair or wearing stylish clothes, is so much cuter when a grandpa does it.
But this man just out grandpa-ed every other grandpa. Lauren, a teenager who goes by @renblankk on Twitter, turned 16 yesterday, and her grandfather gave her the world's most perfect gift.
Just looking at the photos, it doesn't seem too special. The gift is just three notebooks, like the ones you could get for 50 cents during back-to-school sales. But the notebooks are filled with stories of every moment Lauren and her grandfather spent together for three years when she was little.
Advertisement
"Today for my birthday, my grandpa gave me 3 books filled w stories of each time he hung out w me from the age of 2 to 5. I am speechless," she wrote on Twitter.
today for my birthday, my grandpa gave me 3 books filled w stories of each time he hung out w me from the age of 2 to 5. I am speechless.? pic.twitter.com/fyeOUV1K2J— ren (@renblankk) March 23, 2017
Her grandfather started the first book with a message to her future self. "Papa's Story," he wrote. "Tales Of A 2-Year-Old: Hi Lauren; I'm just starting this so someday you might read it for fun. It's going to be a day to day record of you & me."
What was meant to be "just for fun," has gone viral. The tweet has been shared more than 78,000 times as of writing.
And the heartfelt gift is making people emotional.
Really, really emotional.
To be honest, we also might have shed a tear or two and would like to officially nominate Lauren's grandpa for Grandpa Of The Year.
Advertisement