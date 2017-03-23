This Wheel Of Fortune Contestant Just Proved Why The Theater Is Important

Sunday night on Wheel of Fortune, a contestant named Kevin flubbed a ridiculously easy answer. Kevin was spotted "A STREETCAR NA_ED DESIRE" on the big board when the wheel spun to $600.
Now, what would you do here? Would you guess a letter? Wouldn't you just ask to solve? Like, there's only one possible thing to answer here.
A Streetcar Naked Desire. This is the porn parody of the famous Tennessee Williams play. This one still involves Blanche DuBois moving to the French Quarter to live with her married younger sister Stella and her brother-in-law Stanley Kowalski, so the premise is the same. The only thing different is quite literally everything else. We don't want to spoil the fun, but we're sure you can imagine.
Advertisement
Stanley still yells out "Stella!" but in quite a different context. It's considered one of the artier and tamer porn parodies. It's also completely fabricated, right now, by me.
Kevin?
When you're very dumb but also on Wheel of Fortune. pic.twitter.com/1ykUdRaZGs— Conor McKenna (@mckennaconor) March 21, 2017
Oh, damn so close. We were looking for A Streetcar Named Desire, which is the actual famous Tennessee Williams play. So close!
Advertisement