Over 50% Of Trump Supporters Oppose Defunding Planned Parenthood

Though the Trump administration continues to move towards defunding Planned Parenthood, new research shows that a majority of Americans oppose taking funding away from the healthcare organization.
According to a report from PerryUndem, 74% of voters polled opposed defunding Planned Parenthood — with 57% of Trump supporters saying they opposed taking away funds from Planned Parenthood that are used for birth control, cancer screenings, and healthcare for low-income women.
The national survey was conducted from March 2 to 6, and polled over 1,000 registered voters nationwide.
The survey follows a Fox News poll from last week that found that 57% of Americans have a favorable view of Planned Parenthood, and a Kaiser Family Foundation poll that found that 75% of Americans (including majorities of both Republican women and men) support Medicaid reimbursement for Planned Parenthood to provide services such as contraception, STD testing and treatment, and cancer screenings.
The PerryUndem poll also found that 63% oppose restricting access to abortion care, and 55% oppose banning Medicaid coverage for abortion care.
Most recently, the GOP has introduced a healthcare bill that would strip Planned Parenthood of federal funds by taking the organization off Medicaid. According to the Congressional Budget Office's estimate, defunding Planned Parenthood would lead to thousands of more unplanned pregnancies and births.
While PerryUndem's poll involves a relatively small sample size, it provides some insight into the real people who are affected by or who care about the issues currently making their way through bureaucratic chambers.
