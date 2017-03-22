Unless you aren't a fan of ice cream, you, like us, were probably pretty jazzed for Dairy Queen's Free Cone Day. Shauna Arocho was likewise looking forward to enjoying free ice cream — until she was fat-shamed while eating outside of her local Dairy Queen.
In an emotional video posted to her Facebook page, Arocho describes what happened when she ate an ice cream cone outside of a Dairy Queen with her husband.
"Today is free ice cream day at Dairy Queen if you haven’t heard," she said in her Facebook video. Arocho also opened up about having worked hard to lose weight over the last year.
"It’s really hard sometimes giving up sweets, giving up all this kind of stuff you just love to eat," she said.
But on Free Cone Day, she decided to treat herself.
"I decided to sit outside because it was really warm out today, even though it’s not very sunny," she said. "And as I’m sitting out there enjoying my ice cream cone, a car full of men stopped in the middle of a busy road, just so they could roll down their window and say, 'Eat that ice cream, you fat B I T C H.'"
Arocho wrote on her Facebook post that she gets bullied "very regularly" and rarely talks about it, but this was the final straw.
"I know that I am fat, I don't need strangers yelling out their car window for me to see that," she wrote. "I'm not trying to get pity with this post, I am trying to get people to understand how detrimental bullying can be."
"I just don’t understand what people get out of tearing other people down,” she said in the video. “What do you get out of making me cry for the last fifteen or twenty minutes? I finally calmed down enough to make a video, and I’m only doing it because I think sharing this kind of thing is important."
Not only is body-shaming incredibly insensitive and bullying behavior, it can also lead to negative health effects for those affected. And as Arocho demonstrated, it can be detrimental for someone's self-esteem.
Since Arocho posted her video, however, it has received over 97,000 shares as people chimed in to voice their support for her and outrage against her body-shamers. She acknowledged the overwhelmingly positive response in another Facebook post on Tuesday, writing, "I posted that video yesterday in the hopes that it would reach a few people, and maybe change a few hearts. It has almost 2 million views and I am just overwhelmed by the level of support people are giving a complete stranger. My faith in humanity has never been higher than it is right now. Yesterday my eyes were full tears from sadness. Today, the tears are happy ones."
We're glad Arocho has risen above the negativity — and that she's been on the receiving end of so much love after her ordeal.
