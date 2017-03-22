Twitter Had A Little Too Much Fun Talking About The Kushner Family Skyscraper

Can penis jokes and "this is the devil's work" jokes co-exist in the same space? Twitter users say yes, they can.
On Tuesday, The Wall Street Journal published a story about how Jared Kushner's relationship with the Trump administration complicates things for a $7.5 billion skyscraper his family is planning to build in New York City.
Not only is Kushner the husband of Ivanka Trump and the son-in-law of the President, but he is also a top White House adviser.
The news story focuses on how ethics experts are warning there may be some potential conflicts of interest for the Kushner family as they navigate bidding for the project while Trump is in office.
But Twitter users turned their attention to something else: The proposed architectural design for the 1,400-foot skyscraper at 666 Fifth Avenue.
The project was designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Zaha Hadid, who finished the renderings before she died last year. The Kushner family is planning on stripping the 60-year-old building entirely until only the steel structure is left, before revamping it and adding about 40 floors. It's expected that the project will be completed by 2025.
But the design was quickly turned into a meme, for obvious reasons.
Breaking news. Check out rendering of Kushner's 666 Fifth Ave. plan.https://t.co/yCb70QHKbr pic.twitter.com/PsDVrBnkxe— Peter Grant (@PeterGrantwsj) March 21, 2017
The comparisons to the Eye of Sauron from Lord of the Rings were almost too easy to make.
@PeterGrantwsj I think I've seen that before. pic.twitter.com/wLs2lImdnZ— Marika Shaub (@marikatogo) March 21, 2017
@PeterGrantwsj— Tony Meade (@tonymeade) March 22, 2017
Downtown Manhattan, 2020. pic.twitter.com/g6pI4B6k4F
So were the, um, penis jokes.
@PeterGrantwsj From an engineering perspective, erections like this are difficult to maintain.— Blobert ? (@blobert) March 21, 2017
And also, the Freudian ones.
@nycjim @WSJ That...is not subtle. Freud would be done with this case study in about .5 seconds.— eli friedmann (@eligit) March 21, 2017
Other decided to skip the NSFW route: In their eyes, the rendering kind of looks like a toilet brush handle.
@PeterGrantwsj Wait, I just checked & yes, it was definitely inspired by a toilet brush. pic.twitter.com/LCJvJKTx53— Rita (@rdesai7) March 22, 2017
However, the real concern for some people is that the address is 666 Fifth Ave. (Even though it will be renamed 660 Fifth Ave.)
@PeterGrantwsj Did no one tell them about the building number being the mark of the Beast?— polly dymock (@pollsstar) March 21, 2017
@PeterGrantwsj 666 Fifth Avenue? Can Satan be any more overt about Trump being the anti-christ?— Shane Kai Glenn (@shanekaiglenn) March 21, 2017
NSFW jokes and the mark of the beast aside, one Twitter user did nail what the name of the skyscraper should be in the end.
