Reports of increased racial tension, particularly following the recent election, have been pouring in from all over the U.S. the past several months. It’s a sad state of affairs, to say the least, but Skin Deep wants to do its small part to help. “We have technology that can offer a clean slate, and hopefully a fresh perspective,” the spa’s owner, Joe Stanoszek, wrote in a statement on Cleveland.com . “We want to empower anyone that has changed their mindset to be free of their past, in hopes that they will influence those around them to be accepting, regardless of race.”