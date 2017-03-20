By now, it feel likes we’ve seen thousands of original creations in the rainbow food genre, but we still continue to be impressed by cafes, restaurants, and home cooks all over the country for coming up with new ways to eat a little color. These dreamy treats are so eye-catching and fun that we may never run out of enthusiasm for them. The newest thing that’s reaffirming our love for this food trend is the Rainbow Iced Latte at The Good Sort in New York City.
In celebration of spring, the vegan tea and espresso bar has just released a new iced latte that’s vibrant and tasty. The bottom layer of the drink is bright pink, the middle one is yellow, and the top is a beautiful blue. The three rows of colorful coffee blend together to reveal a gorgeous tie-dye effect. But what goes into these rich hues? Well, according to Cosmopolitan, it's only natural ingredients. Each shade comes from different combinations of beetroot, blue algae, turmeric, coconut sugar, vanilla bean, black pepper, cayenne pepper, and agave. The latte also contains three types of non-dairy milk: almond, coconut, and oat.
Though The Good Sort released its Rainbow Iced Latte in honor of spring, Cosmo reports it will be on the menu indefinitely. And, it joins a number of other colorful menu items like the Purple Acai Latte and gorgeous congee bowls. The Rainbow Ice Latte is available starting today for $8. It's definitely a steep price for one beverage, but we're guessing your Instagram Stories will thank you. Now it's time to play the waiting game because if following toast trends are any indicator, we'll have a mermaid latte in our hands before we know it.
