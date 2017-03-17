This Wedding Invitation Almost Gave The Guests A Heart Attack

Normally, the only wedding invitations that would make us freak out are those from exes. But this one is an exception.
"My aunt is marrying a sheriff. Their invitation nearly gave everyone a heart attack," a user posted on Imgur alongside this picture:
Who wouldn't have a heart attack upon getting a sheriff's summons in the mail? The envelope itself says "Notice to Appear" and has an "URGENT" stamp — not something you want to pull out of your mailbox. We hope some of the guests didn't throw it out before taking a more careful look.
The invite inside looks almost exactly like a sheriff's Notice to Appear — except when you look closer, you notice that it says the date of the wedding, and things like "hors d'oeuvres, reception, and dancing to follow." Other A-plus touches include the barcode that says "Congrats, Matt & Nancy" and the "Invitee Copy" mark. It actually makes sense since he is an actual sheriff — but it definitely takes the cake for creativity.
Of course, the invitation prompted some priceless comments on Imgur. They included:
"You should get them handcuffs for the wedding night."
"Well, I never thought I'd actually see an original idea for a wedding invitation."
"Ha! That's awesome. I designed our invitation to look like a jury duty card."
"Shit like THIS is why I check IMGUR."
Same!
