This Wedding Invitation Almost Gave The Guests A Heart Attack

The invite inside looks almost exactly like a sheriff's Notice to Appear — except when you look closer, you notice that it says the date of the wedding, and things like "hors d'oeuvres, reception, and dancing to follow." Other A-plus touches include the barcode that says "Congrats, Matt & Nancy" and the "Invitee Copy" mark. It actually makes sense since he is an actual sheriff — but it definitely takes the cake for creativity.