This Hollywood Star Dabbled In Witchcraft

"[She] would sit on her bed and she had this big metal wastebasket and she would have her secretary get a piece of clothing from someone who had vexed her, crossed her in her view, and she would take this piece of clothing and she would mumble incoherently and she would then set it on fire and hold it over this metal wastebasket," Hyman explains in one video. "[She'd] laugh as it burned and she dropped it into this container."