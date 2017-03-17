This Grandpa Got Stood Up & The Internet Isn't Having It

It is a truth universally acknowledged that online dating sucks. Of course, for some lucky people online dates can pay out in an actual happy, long-term relationship. To get there, though, you have to endure your fair share of awkward first dates or dates that just never show up.
It's a lesson one grandpa recently learned. Jim Moroney, who's 73-years-old, met a woman on Match.com, drove 45 minutes to meet her, and was stood up.
His granddaughter, Gabby Foresta, posted Jim's story to Twitter.
"My grandpa got all dressed up for his date, drove 45 minutes away, bought her chocolate and flowers and he got stood up," she wrote on Twitter.
The man even wore his best sweater.
“I was dressed — a nice sweater on — and had a dozen roses and See’s Candies,” Moroney told BuzzFeed.
My grandpa got all dressed up for his date, drove 45 minutes away, bought her chocolate and flowers and he got stood up:( pic.twitter.com/P4tGNGtOLU— gab (@gabbyforesta1) March 11, 2017
Being stood up isn't rare, especially in online dating, but seems to hurt even more when it happens to a cute grandpa. Twitter was outraged for Jim, and is calling for justice.
Most of them just want to "talk" to this woman.
@gabbyforesta1 also, cut me her location I just wanna talk pic.twitter.com/NLl0AQW8zd— Karim † (@karimtbe) March 14, 2017
@gabbyforesta1 @SheHatesJacoby send me her address...I just wanna talk to her pic.twitter.com/ygllC00mTN— Holiday (@HxllzSays) March 14, 2017
But some are just having so. Many. Feelings.
After all, we can relate. But Jim isn't giving up, and neither should we.
“You know what, this is the way the dating scene is,” he told BuzzFeed. “I hope that I find someone truthful, loving, and that has compassion. I’m looking for that special woman.”
