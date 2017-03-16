So, why now? The decision stems from the spike in popularity of the comedy show, mostly thanks to its highly-praised politically inspired coverage. "SNL — enjoying its most popular season in two decades — is part of the national conversation, and we thought it would be a great idea to broadcast to the west and mountain time zones live at the same time it’s being seen in the east and central time zones,” Robert Greenblatt, NBC Entertainment's Chairman, told Deadline in a statement. "That way, everyone is in on the joke at the same time. Kudos to Lorne Michaels, the producers and cast for making SNL one of the most relevant and anticipated shows in the zeitgeist." Also, no spoilers!