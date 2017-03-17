I Hate That I Love Belle, But I Totally Do

As a bookish girl in high school, I wanted to be Belle, or a version of her. I know I'm not alone in wanting to be the blue-clad brunette, but when one adores a lonesome girl locked in a castle, one feels alone anyway. In fact, one kind of desires a romanticized solitude. When I transferred high schools in the middle of my teenage career, this is exactly the kind of life I wanted to lead. I carried a heavy tome wherever I went. (Shout out to The Name Of The Wind, Gone With The Wind, and Shadow Of The Wind for being my hefty wind-themed companions.) I took to the corners of my new school, versions of Belle's solitary meadow, to find my glamorous alone time. I read books in the stairwell, wrote poetry in the bathroom, and generally encompassed the type of douchebag that no one wants to be friends with, ever.