Elle Woods has always been an inspiration of mine. She was confident, intelligent, and marched (in stilettos) to the beat of her own drum (all the way to Harvard Law School). She started out a fool in love and ended up a badass lawyer on Capitol Hill. I think every generation of kids deserves to have an Elle Woods in their lives. And, luckily, so does Reese Witherspoon. While visiting The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday, the Big Little Lies actress said (again) that she was totally down to revive her iconic hot pink-clad character.
"Yeah!" Witherspoon said thoughtfully, seated next to Tony Goldwyn, who plays the POTUS on Shonda Rhimes' Scandal. "I think it would be kind of cool to see her 15 years later. Like, what's she doing now? What do you think? I don't know. But I need a good idea." From there, Witherspoon and Corden rattled off a few ideas of what Miss Woods would be up to in 2017. The pitches were... interesting.
Corden suggested that she become the first female president of the United State ("She could, yeah," the actress remarked). Goldwyn suggested Woods be a "Kellyanne Conway" type of character which... pass.
Then Witherspoon had a few more options of her own: Supreme Court Justice, "really great, powerful attorney," or "she could be in prison!"
Wait — what? I mean, talk about a plot twist, but let’s not make this wonderful feminist role model turn into a felon. I'm so not here for that. The only way I’d tolerate that is if we got a Shondaland crossover and we had Olivia Pope and Annalise Keating team up to free their new friend, Elle. Now that would be a movie worth seeing.
Jokes aside, a third installment of Legally Blonde could really happen. Back in October 2015, Luke Wilson, Wood’s love interest in the films, says he was open to filming another as a sort of redemption for the failed sequel. (It wasn't that bad guys.)
So I say, let’s do it. It’s what Bruiser would have wanted (may he rest in peace).
