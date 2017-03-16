Eagle-eyed Bachelor viewers would have noticed something a little familiar about this season's finale. No, it wasn't the presence of the ubiquitous Nick Viall. Though he was there, too. The familiar thing was the engagement ring — which was exactly the same one that Robby Hayes picked out to propose to JoJo Fletcher on the Season 12 finale, People confirms.
The first person to notice the similarity was A-list meme merchant Claudia Oshry. Her Instagram post is a thing of beauty.
Neil Lane outdid himself with this one. The ring uses a halo of small diamonds to accentuate the round-cut diamond at its center. There are 164 round-cut and two baguette-cut diamonds in the ring; this officially qualifies it as a stunner.
“I was going for a classical look with the round diamond but also something modern and fashionable, which the baguette-cut diamonds evokes,” Lane told People. “It’s a very romantic, sparkly ring and Nick also liked the unusual detail and the fact that it was both classical and fashion-forward.”
There you go. It's fitting that Bachelor veteran Viall would choose a ring that was itself a veteran of the show. And it also proves that diamonds really are forever.
