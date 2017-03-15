This Woman Turned A Rare Skin Condition Into A Work Of Art

They say your body is a canvas, I'm just painted differently. Finally at a point in my life where I can say I love the skin I'm in. It's a learning experience each day but I'm getting there. If it wasn't for @sincerelyjuju I probably wouldn't have the guts to post this, so ty angel ? I hope this post inspires all girls to be comfortable with themselves and their bodies because everyone is beautiful and unique. You may not see it, but trust me you're special. We need more self love now a days. Accept yourself and everything else will fall into place ?✨ (yes, it's vitiligo and any negativity will get you blocked.)
This was so much fun to do; finding little patterns and seeing that you truly are ART ? It's like having natural tie-dye. I encourage everyone with #vitiligo or whatever you might have to find the positive in every situation and not let the negative thoughts cloud your mind. Remember #inourskinwewin ? Thank you to @vrfoundation_ for sending me this shirt, I appreciate it so much. And remember my angels self love is the best love you'll ever feel. I want all of you to be able to experience it. That's why I'm doing what I'm doing to push you to find that confidence ❤️ side note - it's not a tattoo, I traced my spots with a marker !
I get stretch marks just like everyone else regardless of if I have a skin condition or not. I go through all the same struggles you all go through that's why I preach self love so much. I don't care if I have to repeat myself in every caption to love who you are regardless if you have tiger stripes, #vitiligo, or whatever the case may be. I'll sound like a broken record each time because at least someone reminded you to appreciate and love yourself unconditionally always ??❤