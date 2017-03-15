This Woman Turned A Rare Skin Condition Into A Work Of Art

They say your body is a canvas, I'm just painted differently. Finally at a point in my life where I can say I love the skin I'm in. It's a learning experience each day but I'm getting there. If it wasn't for @sincerelyjuju I probably wouldn't have the guts to post this, so ty angel ? I hope this post inspires all girls to be comfortable with themselves and their bodies because everyone is beautiful and unique. You may not see it, but trust me you're special. We need more self love now a days. Accept yourself and everything else will fall into place ?✨ (yes, it's vitiligo and any negativity will get you blocked.)

A post shared by Ash Soto (@radiantbambi) on May 31, 2016 at 5:39pm PDT