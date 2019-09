Ed Westwick Doesn't Look Like Chuck Bass Anymore

A new series on Crackle shows Ed Westwick in a brand new light. The actor, who starred as Chuck Bass in the CW hit Gossip Girl, has traded in his posh Upper East Side affect for a more unruly role: gangster. Snatch, starring Westwick alongside other names like Rupert Grint and Luke Pasqualino, premiere's on March 16, and Entertainment Tonight got an exclusive clip from the show featuring Westwick like we've never seen him before.