Young Hillary Clinton Doppelgänger To Play Her In Biopic

Hillary Clinton lovers, we have some very, very good news for you. There's a biopic in the works based on her incredible life. Yes, really! The film (unfortunately) won't be reenacting the riveting and heartbreaking past few years, but will instead portray the early years of Clinton's life — a very different time for the 22-year-old Wellesley College graduate. There's already a lot of buzz about the upcoming project, and a lot of questions surrounding it. We'll do our best to answer them here.
Who will play Hillary?
The film will star 25-year-old actress Addison Timlin as Hillary Diane Rodham.
What's the movie called?
When I’m a Moth.
What time period of Hillary's life is the movie depicting?
Let's make a clear distinction here. This movie is about "Hillary Diane Rodham" not "Hillary Clinton." It tells the story of a courageous young woman, pre-D.C., and pre-Bill. It will take place in 1969, a year in which Hillary took time off to work in Alaska before starting her career in law at Yale. The gap year in the wild presumably shows a different side to the pant suit-wearing "nasty woman."
What's it about?
"It’s less about that time in her life and [more] about … this young woman starting to have the understanding that her life from that point forward will be lived in a very specific way as to not disturb anyone — to become a very well-liked person," Timlin told Buzzfeed at SXSW this past weekend after news broke on The Wrap of her involvement in the project. "I think it was all intentional, but I don’t think it was disingenuous. I think a lot of people feel that way about Hillary Clinton, that she’s always tried to be liked and that’s what people have veered away from. It’s interesting, but I think it’s something, unfortunately, women all over the world deal with in every way — this tragic need to be liked."
So, what did Hillary do in Alaska that's so interesting?
No one really knows the ins-and-outs of the 22-year-old's formative year in the faraway state. The Wrap writes that she's alluded to the mysterious year in a few of her interviews, recounting her time gutting fish and dealing with other fish-related yucky things.
Is everything going as planned?
Sort of. They started filming back in October, and have apparently finished since, but as we all know, things were different then. According to the interview with Buzzfeed, Timlin was anxious about the project when she first signed on because she thought it would be released while Hillary was in office as our first female president. And then the election happened, changing what the movie meant to Timlin. "I was so, so heartbroken," the actor said of the politician's loss. "All I could think was, Oh my fucking god. … I was so sad for her."
How does Timlin feel about playing such a recognizable public figure?
You could say she's a fan. Per Buzzfeed: "Playing her and thinking about her and reading about her and listening to her when she was a young woman, she is fucking remarkable. And she is adorable and she is so well-spoken and she is so charming, really. And she’s done really incredible things, always — the whole time. I think she’s pretty fucking great and I was devastated, especially because I thought she was super fucking capable. I don’t think any of us expected what happened to happen — but in that way, it kind of gives the movie another shape."
Timlin looks familiar — what else has she been in?
Californication, two episodes of the Law & Order franchise, and That Awkward Moment. She also recently premiered a movie, Like Me, at SXSW in which she plays an (con) artist in the millennial age.
