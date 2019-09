Young Hillary Clinton Doppelgänger To Play Her In Biopic

"It’s less about that time in her life and [more] about … this young woman starting to have the understanding that her life from that point forward will be lived in a very specific way as to not disturb anyone — to become a very well-liked person," Timlin told Buzzfeed at SXSW this past weekend after news broke on The Wrap of her involvement in the project. "I think it was all intentional, but I don’t think it was disingenuous. I think a lot of people feel that way about Hillary Clinton, that she’s always tried to be liked and that’s what people have veered away from. It’s interesting, but I think it’s something, unfortunately, women all over the world deal with in every way — this tragic need to be liked."