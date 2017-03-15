Emilia Clarke's New Horror Movie Is A Lot Scarier Than That Dragon Stuff

Now that we know Game of Thrones won't be returning until July 16, we're going to need some period piece spooks to tide us over. And if there's one thing the entertainment industry loves to provide, it's eerie dramas set in days of yesteryear. (See: The Others, The Woman in Black, The Awakening, etc.) And this April, provisions have been made for us — specifically, a spooky horror film starring Game of Throne's Emilia Clarke.
Voice from the Stone, which will arrive in theaters April 28, follows Verena (Emilia Clarke), a nanny, as she adjusts to her new job taking care of a troubled child. Sound familiar? This is a pretty common horror narrative. Stranger comes to town to take care of child, child turns out to be inhabited by the devil — or some variation of the undead — and jump scares ensue. In Voice from the Stone, Verena's charge has stopped speaking in the wake of his mother's death. He's stopped speaking, but he sure is hearing voices.
"I assume it's his mother he hears — or thinks he hears," the boy's father (Marton Csokas) says in the trailer. He asks the new nanny, "You don't believe in such voices?"
Of course she doesn't, sir! She's a naive nanny in a horror film. Obviously, there are voices — voices from the stone. These pesky sounds may or may not be convincing the little boy to do some bonkers things, like almost push his nanny Verena off a tower.
As far as horror blockbusters go, this one has the recipe for a swell mid-April jaunt through spookytown. There are overhead shots of a brilliant estate, adorable pillbox hats, and the chilling sound of wind in a basement. Now, that's still a far cry from fire-breathing dragons, sword fights, and a girl with no name, but in lieu of Game of Thrones, Voice From the Stone will do.
Watch the full trailer, below.
