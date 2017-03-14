There comes a time in everyone's life when you feel like you need to hit the reset button. You need to do something out of character, something not in your comfort zone, something new, to move yourself into your next phase of life. It's a very introspective decision.
But Vanderpump Rules' Stassi Schroeder knew exactly what she needed to get her mojo pumping again — a nude photoshoot. On camera. For everyone to see. That's one way to do it, girl! On last night's episode of Pump Rules, Schroeder sucked it up and bared it all in order to get her "groove back," the Daily Mail reports. But she did have one (very Bravo-esque) stipulation: "'If I'm going to be naked, I need to be drinking."
During the episode, Schroeder explains that the photoshoot is a risk for her, but feels it is worth it, which is all that matters. "There's something liberating about just letting your boobs and vagina just hang out for everyone,' she joked (or maybe not joked) following the shoot. The website Betches even crowned her "Queen Stassi" based on the episode, which is surely quite the honor.
In the photos, Schroeder is wearing a full mesh bodysuit with polka-dots, and it's really something. It's completely see through (although it was digitally-censored for viewers).
How Stassi got her groove back. ? #PumpRules pic.twitter.com/6J5YBFiW7V— SUR (@sur_rules) March 14, 2017
Never one to shy away from haters, Schroeder also shared a picture on Instagram (no, not one in the mesh polka-dot situation) informing her critics to get over it. She’s half-naked and proud of it! She wrote: "Yes, I get half naked on #pumprules tonight. And yes, you can feel free to judge."
So the next time you're feeling down, you don't necessarily have to don a sheer bodysuit or get drunk, but I guess you could ask yourself WWSSD? The answer definitely won't be boring.
