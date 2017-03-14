This Kids' Book Explains Sex Through Clown Porn

As a sex education teacher at a school for children with special needs, Katherine Peck has seen her fair share of sex ed books. However, she said she wasn't prepared for the book she saw in a doctor's waiting room with two of her three children.
Peck told The Mirror that the book, Mummy Laid an Egg, by Babette Cole, seemed innocent enough at first. Peck also posted a series of photos of the book's pages to her Facebook.
"All began routinely enough, with 'sugar and spice and all things nice' and such, but I was ill prepared for the most sudden U-Turn on Page 6, where we're introduced to Daddy's friendly looking 'seed pods'!" she wrote on Facebook.
Advertisement
"No holds barred on Pages 8 and 9 either, where apparently 'this fits in here...' (sounds easy enough) and then what can only be described as a child-friendly Kama Sutra guide ensues on Page 10!" she continued. "Aerial acrobatics, fetish clown outfits and space hoppers (fun times!)"
Peck told The Mirror that she — and her children — were entirely unprepared for the clown drawings that came in the second half of the book.
"It was crazy," she said. "So many different positions. Sex is all very well, but on a skateboard? It was so trippy, like an LSD throwback. There were pictures of clowns. Do kids really need to see clown sex?"
"There was a woman on a fucking space hopper. I mean. I haven't got a scooby what's going on at this point," she told The Mirror. "I'm not disturbed, it's hilarious really...but I'm just not sure what I make of it."
"I slammed the book shut when I got to the clowns — but then I had to go on," she added. "I went back to it."
Since Peck posted the photos on Facebook, her post has received over 34,000 shares at the time of writing, with other Facebook users chiming in to say that they actually recognize the book.
"I've had people telling me that they grew up on this book," she told The Mirror.
The author, Babette Cole, died earlier this year, but was known for tackling difficult topics in offbeat ways.
But needless to say, the book prompted a lot of questions from her 8-year-old and 4-year -old, who were with her at the time.
"Cue the 4 billion questions I hadn't planned answering today," she wrote on Facebook.
Advertisement