If #BreakupGoals were a thing, these two parents would be it. Jessica Singleton took to Facebook last week to praise her ex for being an amazing father and co-parent.
Yeah, we know, men should be great fathers. Even if they are no longer with their child's other parent, a father should spend time with and provide for his kid(s) — and he doesn't need praise to do it (after all, how often do single moms get praised for, you know, being a mom.)
But this ex-couple's relationship is actually super unique, and kind of beautiful.
"This is my ex," Singleton wrote with photos of her ex and her son on Facebook. "This right here is more valuable than gold. This is a man who doesn't pay a dime through the state because when my son needs new clothes, I just call him. This is a man who buys a bundle of kids' movies on Vudu so even I can enjoy them with my son in my own home. A man who drops off the $45 box of pull-ups at my front door so I don't have to load him up and go to the store."
So far, it sounds pretty ordinary. He pays for his kid's clothes and diapers, which is great but not exactly praise-worthy. It's what she wrote next that makes their relationship so special.
"This is a man who listens to me cry because I'm stressed out. This is a man who tells his son not to forget mommy's boyfriend when he lists his favorite people off the top of his head...A man who rushes over because we got locked out of the house or spends his evening fixing something for us. This is a man who labeled the presents he bought his son from "mommy" because mommy couldn't get him as many," she wrote.
"This is the diaper-bag-wearing, chocolate-milk-making, selfless, protective, generous, accomplished FATHER to my son."
They weren't naturally great friends post-breakup Singleton wrote in her post. It was hard and took effort, but they both knew that forgiving each other was best for their son.
"In case I haven't told you lately, I'm grateful for you," she wrote to her son's dad. "Most importantly for the motivated individual you are and how you provide Pierson with a phenomenal role model despite the foundation you once had. I love the amount of love my son will always have from you."
Relationships between parents who have broken up can't always be this close, depending on what exactly happened to make them break up. But we wish they could. We wish every child saw the respect Singleton and her ex have for each other. Their relationship proves that ex-partners can still be family.
