On his ex-wife's birthday, Billy Flynn woke up early, bought flowers and cards, and came over to help his children make breakfast for her. But it's not because Flynn is trying to win his ex back: He just wants to show his kids that it's important to treat people — maybe even especially your ex — with respect and love. Fed up with people asking why he still does nice things for his ex, Flynn wrote a Facebook post shared on Love What Matters, explaining that he's setting an example for his sons. "I'm raising two little men," he wrote. "The example I set for how I treat their mom is going to significantly shape how they see and treat women and affect their perception of relationships. I think even more so in my case because we are divorced."
Though breakups are hard, Flynn says it's more important to rise above any misgivings you may have for an ex-partner and show your kids how to conduct themselves. "If you aren't modeling good relationship behavior for your kids, get your shit together," he wrote. "Rise above it and be an example. This is bigger than you. Raise good men. Raise strong women. Please. The world needs them, now more than ever." While divorces that involve children can be emotionally taxing and painful, Flynn's attitude toward maintaining a relationship with his ex is admirable. It's a refreshing take on a family dynamic that is often riddled with stereotypes of bitter exes. Though his outlook shouldn't feel so revolutionary, we're inspired by this open display of appreciation and respect.
