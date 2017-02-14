Though breakups are hard, Flynn says it's more important to rise above any misgivings you may have for an ex-partner and show your kids how to conduct themselves. "If you aren't modeling good relationship behavior for your kids, get your shit together," he wrote. "Rise above it and be an example. This is bigger than you. Raise good men. Raise strong women. Please. The world needs them, now more than ever." While divorces that involve children can be emotionally taxing and painful, Flynn's attitude toward maintaining a relationship with his ex is admirable. It's a refreshing take on a family dynamic that is often riddled with stereotypes of bitter exes. Though his outlook shouldn't feel so revolutionary, we're inspired by this open display of appreciation and respect.