On his ex-wife's birthday, Billy Flynn woke up early, bought flowers and cards, and came over to help his children make breakfast for her. But it's not because Flynn is trying to win his ex back: He just wants to show his kids that it's important to treat people — maybe even especially your ex — with respect and love. Fed up with people asking why he still does nice things for his ex, Flynn wrote a Facebook post shared on Love What Matters, explaining that he's setting an example for his sons. "I'm raising two little men," he wrote. "The example I set for how I treat their mom is going to significantly shape how they see and treat women and affect their perception of relationships. I think even more so in my case because we are divorced."