This Woman's Random Act Of Kindness For A Dad & His Daughter Is Going Viral

When a dad who was traveling with his daughter was told that his 2-year-old was too old to fly for free, he was devastated — he wasn't going to be able to afford to buy a ticket for her. However, a woman next to him at the airport overheard the conversation, and decided to step in to help.
Kevin Leslie, who witnessed what happened, shared what he saw on the Love What Matters Facebook page.
"This woman needs to be commended," Leslie wrote. He went on to explain that since the man's daughter was a year old when he booked the ticket, he didn't think he would need to buy a separate one for her.
"He stepped aside and tried to make a few calls," he continued. "Hugging his daughter and grabbing his head, you could tell he was heartbroken."
When a woman at the counter heard what happened, Leslie explained, she came to ask what was wrong. After talking for a moment, they went up to the counter together.
"She pointed back at his daughter and said, 'I wanna buy her ticket,'" Leslie wrote. "The agent said 'You know how much this ticket costs right?' The woman responded '$700 something?' '$749' the agent said. The woman said 'that's fine' and pulled out her credit card."
Though the man offered to pay her back, the woman insisted on covering his daughter's ticket, no strings attached.
The Love What Matters Facebook page commented on the post to say that it has followed up with Leslie and the woman in question to verify that this story is indeed true.
Though the woman wishes to be unnamed, someone who claims to know her commented on the post and shed more insight on who she is as a person.
"I asked her once what I could do each day to be successful," the Facebook user commented. "Her response [sic] surprised me. She said each day have reflection time, make a list and don't leave your desk before the 10 most important things are done, and always give gratitude daily."
