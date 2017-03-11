Sarah Michelle Gellar, who is happily celebrating the 20-year anniversary of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, might not be the first celeb you look to for design inspiration, but that's about to change.
Gellar's office just got a makeover courtesy of High Fashion Home and the finished product is sure to give you plenty of fodder for your Pinterest boards.
Gellar established Foodstirs, a line of sustainable and fair-trade baking mixes, in 2015 along with her pals Galit Laibow and Greg Fleishman. Since then, it seems that the team has outgrown its HQ, because Gellar enlisted a huge home emporium to outfit her space. Naturally, Gellar posted the images to Instagram and we're all coming down with a major case of design envy.
"I'm so obsessed with the way it looks I had to share (and possibly move in)," she wrote. "There's truly nothing better than getting to work everyday in such a creative space, I'm very lucky and grateful. I hope you love this sneak peek as much as I do."
In the pics, you can see plenty of white and gold, contrasted with bold, graphic stripes. The pop of pattern is a fun way to break up an all-white (or mostly white) room. Those touches of turquoise? Love.
Of course, a chic space like this is no place for a white board. Instead, the team at High Fashion Home outfitted the Foodstirs office with a chalkboard. The dark board is a great contrast to the white marble table.
It's not all-white everything. Gellar shared a photo of a bold pink couch under the company's slogan, "We bake, what's your superpower?" The mismatched pillows are a nice touch, too. Hey Sarah, we'd like to take a seat and sample some baked goods.
Another motto to live by has to be "Sugar coat evvverything," which is painted above a display of Foodstirs products. We couldn't agree more.
