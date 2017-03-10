You know how it is when you get any kind of visible injury: People love to ask you how you got it, and you hate to disappoint with a boring story. It seems that's what happened to Ed Sheeran last November when he cut his face, and he had the help of pal James Blunt to back him up on a nutty tale involving Princess Beatrice. Only now Blunt has betrayed his friend to reveal the truth. They made the whole thing up.
The original story, as first reported by The Sun (which reports all such tales as facts), was that they were all partying at the Royal Lodge in Windsor — as you do when you're famous British pop singers. Blunt declared that he would like to be knighted, and Princess Bea obliged. She reportedly tapped a sword on the shoulders of the kneeling Blunt, and when she lifted it up, she misjudged its weight so it swung back and sliced open Sheeran's face. According to the Sun, Beatrice was "inconsolable" about the accident, which could have been a whole lot worse.
You have to admit, that is a great story. Much better than the true version, which Blunt confessed to in a Q&A with ShortList this week.
"Ed was drunk, messing around, and he cut himself," Blunt said. "We made a fancy story up; people fell for it. It was very embarrassing."
The only shred of truth to the original account is that Blunt was on the scene. "All of it [was made up]," he said. "Apart from the actual scar. It’s bizarre that people fell for it. I blame him. He must be desperate — he’s trying to sell records."
Way to support your bro, James. In the meantime, we still don't know exactly what kind of "messing around" could result in that gash. Take care, boys, we like those faces of yours!
