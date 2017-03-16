So — who is Sick Boy? In the books and films, his real name is Simon. He's the right-hand man of his best bro and #1 collaborator of bad choices, Renton. He's addicted to heroin and having fun, but has the will power to be more when he sets his mind to something (remember how he gives up the drug to show Rent Boy he can quit it, too?). He's dealt with tragedy (the dying baby scene from the first film will never not make me squirm), and he's hustled to make a living (even though his entrepreneurial efforts are completely illegal, immoral, and dangerous). He knows how to hold a grudge and seek revenge on those who have wronged him, much like his idol James Bond. In another life, he would probably be brave, respectable, and posh. But in this one — he's just Sick Boy, a reckless kid trapped in an aging 40somethings body. Plus: him and Renton are (literal) blood brothers and the love of each other's lives, as another character points out in the film.