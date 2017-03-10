Good news for anyone living in the United Kingdom: The country might be getting its own mega theme park....in five years. But, still!
Essex Live reports that the Paramount London Entertainment Resort will finally open its doors in 2022, making it the first amusement park of its kind in the U.K.
With 50 rides and attractions spread out over 872 acres, it is expected to bring in around 40,000 visitors daily. Tickets will be priced at £57 for a full-day pass.
The Paramount London was originally slated to open its doors in 2018, but an accounting error reportedly forced the company to push back the opening date.
Even though it has the word "London" in its name, the park will actually be located in the Swanscombe Peninsula, in North Kent. That's about an hour's drive from central London, or less if you travel by train.
Some of the Paramount London’s future attractions include the Land of Legends, Cartoon Circus, Adventure Isle, and Entertainment City, according to the The Telegraph. And all the rides will be inspired by some of Paramount’s most famous films, such as Titanic, the Mission: Impossible saga, Forrest Gump, and Star Trek.
If all goes according to plan, construction will begin in 2019. But while it may be a while before we can actually go there, at least we have some renderings of what the park will look like.
This is "Port Bay," which looks pretty insane:
Here's a look at "Paramount Plaza":
"Adventure Isle" promises to be a ton of fun.
