The lawyers try to go on the record, then Chuck takes them off it to taunt Axe. Back on, back off-the-record for Axe to get a jab in. I know that it’d get redundant, but they shoulda done this joke like, 20 more times. So the questions go as they’ve been practicing, with Axe evading the question about bribing the police instead of perjuring himself by answering. And this already seems like he’s going down the wrong road. Then Chuck’s lawyer, Ira, asks if Axe will open his books to show the concrete damages he’s incurred. Axe won’t. And then, we all know, Ira’s got him. We’ve all watched law shows. This moment was legit brilliant. Because Ira says, okay, if you aren’t claiming actual damages, “legally we call these mental or emotional damages.” Masculinity is so fragile, lol, and there’s no way Axe wants to admit that Chuck got to him. The shot of Damian Lewis looking like he’s about ready to cry because he doesn’t want to admit he was emotionally damaged is just…so satisfying. Like, you’re willing to do everything it takes to survive (including letting your friend with cancer die a few months early, including exploiting the market on 9/11) but god effing forbid you admit that someone hurt your feelings. Axe takes a break.