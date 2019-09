By now, you've heard that Law & Order: SVU had a Donald Trump-inspired episode on the schedule. It's filmed and everything. But after three delays, it's pretty obvious that the episode won't ever see the light of day ( not that that's a problem for the show's star, Ice-T ). However, fans of procedurals are in for a treat, because Vanity Fair reports that The Good Fight, CBS's spin-off of The Good Wife, will be airing an episode inspired by the delays plaguing this specific episode of SVU.