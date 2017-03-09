Mark Zuckerberg Just Made A Huge Announcement

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook CEO, philanthropist, and hoodie enthusiast, took to his social media platform of choice (Facebook, naturally) to make a huge announcement. In a lengthy post on his timeline, Zuckerberg announced that he and his wife, pediatrician Priscilla Chan, are expecting a second child together. Zuckerberg also noted that the new arrival would be a baby girl.
"Priscilla and I are happy to share we're expecting another baby girl!" the post reads. Zuckerberg included four photos of him and his wife. "After our difficult experience having Max, we weren't sure what to expect or whether we’d be able to have another child. When Priscilla and I first found out she was pregnant again, our first hope was that the child would be healthy."
The baby must be plenty healthy, because Zuckerberg added that he's ecstatic that his daughter would be growing up alongside a sister.
"My next hope was that it would be a girl," the post adds. "I cannot think of a greater gift than having a sister and I'm so happy Max and our new child will have each other."
The sweet post continues to describe why Zuckerberg is so happy about the sex of the baby. He explains that both he and his wife grew up with sisters and that all of them have gone on to do amazing things. Zuckerberg has three sisters and Chan has two.
"They supported each other as first-generation college students and in their careers in medicine and business," he wrote. "They have so many inside jokes — the kind only siblings can understand."
Zuckerberg ends the note with a sentiment that we can definitely get behind. The CEO notes that we are all better because of the women in our lives, which includes mothers and friends as well as sisters, and adds that he's happy to be raising another strong woman.
Check out the whole note, below.
